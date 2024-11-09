Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

