Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,875 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.44.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $48.32 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.97%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.