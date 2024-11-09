Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,875 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 2.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.44.
Nutrien Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $48.32 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.97%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
