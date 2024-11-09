Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.2 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

