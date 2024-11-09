Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at UBS Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,646,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,373. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.65.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 299.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.