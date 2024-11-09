Ubiquiti Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Ubiquiti has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UI traded up $51.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.91. The company had a trading volume of 200,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,498. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $319.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UI. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

