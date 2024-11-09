UBS Group Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $145.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Illumina Trading Down 2.6 %

Illumina stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,358. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.56. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.2% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Illumina by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,158,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,073.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

