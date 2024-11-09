UBS Group Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $111.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $108.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFF. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -17.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.