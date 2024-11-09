UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNST. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $54.14. 10,426,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,383 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $1,662,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

