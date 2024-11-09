Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $171,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,350,924,000 after purchasing an additional 124,571 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,348,000 after buying an additional 237,083 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $954,530,000 after buying an additional 322,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.38 and its 200-day moving average is $238.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $208.14 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

