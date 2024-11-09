United Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.