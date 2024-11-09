United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The company had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRKS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. 855,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

