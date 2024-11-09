UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 12.7% Higher – What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.46. 16,247,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 4,685,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in UP Fintech by 52.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 384,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 6,367.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 446,572 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 113.7% in the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,675,296 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
