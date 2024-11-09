VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,844,000 after purchasing an additional 281,252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $259.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

