Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VXF traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.95. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $137.74 and a 1 year high of $198.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

