Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,817 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

