Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

