Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,290 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $97,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

