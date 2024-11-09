Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $67.45 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

