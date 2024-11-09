Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 75,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 23,114 shares.The stock last traded at $264.93 and had previously closed at $262.94.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.25.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

