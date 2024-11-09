Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 75,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 23,114 shares.The stock last traded at $264.93 and had previously closed at $262.94.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
