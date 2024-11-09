Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $253.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $253.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

