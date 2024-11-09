Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $398.21 and a 52 week high of $551.24. The stock has a market cap of $498.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

