Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Decreased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $136.11 and a one year high of $179.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

