Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.53 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 694,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,573. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,523.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.