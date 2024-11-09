Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VEEV. Guggenheim upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

NYSE VEEV traded up $11.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.00. 2,472,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,623. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $240.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 166.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

