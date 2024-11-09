Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 31,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

VZ stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

