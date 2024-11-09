Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,091 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $132.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.29.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

