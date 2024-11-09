Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Micron Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology
In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.04.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Micron Technology
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.