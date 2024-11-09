Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 798 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Raymond James cut their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $245.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.71. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.35 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

