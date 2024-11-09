Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.75. Approximately 6,701,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 18,520,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 137.6% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

