Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09), reports. The firm had revenue of $359.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 41.53%.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $9.85 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -9.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

