Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09), reports. The firm had revenue of $359.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 41.53%.
Vermilion Energy Price Performance
NYSE:VET opened at $9.85 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -9.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
