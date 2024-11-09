Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,102.90% and a negative net margin of 625.06%. The business had revenue of ($1.78) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

