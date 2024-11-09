Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $43.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $43,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

