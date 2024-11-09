Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.12%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

