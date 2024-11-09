VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.88 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 147,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. VSE has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $118.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VSE from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 463,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

