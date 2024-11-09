Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

