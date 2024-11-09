Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV opened at $178.73 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $136.11 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day moving average of $166.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

