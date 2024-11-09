Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $211,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 69,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

MFC stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $32.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

