Wealth Quarterback LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

