Wedbush Boosts Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $60.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $25.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. 39,961,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,123. Upstart has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $48,487.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,006.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $52,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,330.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $48,487.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $942,006.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,175 over the last 90 days. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $687,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

