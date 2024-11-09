Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PINS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.
In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
