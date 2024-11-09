Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNG. StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $334,849.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,479.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,651,799.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $334,849.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,479.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396 over the last three months. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in RingCentral by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 6.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

