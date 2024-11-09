Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UAA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,487,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,216. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,944,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Under Armour by 1.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,412,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 70,731 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 40.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

