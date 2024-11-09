Windward Capital Management Co. CA Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 35.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 208.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.7 %

WM stock opened at $224.08 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.73 and a fifty-two week high of $226.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

