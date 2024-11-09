Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $377.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $458.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Barclays dropped their target price on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.74.

WING stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.98. The stock had a trading volume of 686,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,823. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.78. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $204.01 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 276.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 79.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

