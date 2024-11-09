Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $733-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.11 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.960 EPS.
Workiva Stock Performance
NYSE:WK opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Workiva
In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
