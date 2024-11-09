WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, reports. The business had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million.

WW International Trading Down 16.8 %

WW International stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.69. WW International has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WW. UBS Group dropped their price target on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of WW International by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 110.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

