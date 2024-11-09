Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.620 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 903,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,014. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $236.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.25 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

