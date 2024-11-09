Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 580,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,577. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $689.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,822.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,822.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $449,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YMAB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

