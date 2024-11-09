Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDPF traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.72. 475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.57 and a current ratio of 35.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.74. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $141.74.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 191.92%. Analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

