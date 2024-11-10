1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.00. 463,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $577.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,674,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,660,039.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

